Police respond to walk-in shooting victim at Nebraska Medical Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting Saturday evening.

There was a report of a walk-in shooting victim at Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers spoke with a 25-year-old man who says he was shot in the 5600 block of South 26th Street by an unknown person.

Police responded to the walk-in shooting with a report of a shooting near South 21st and U Street.

