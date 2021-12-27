Advertisement

Omaha man previously convicted sentenced for possession of a firearm as a felon

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 32-year-old man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday by a Chief U.S. district judge.

Clifford Wright III was sentenced to 20 months, about a year and a half for a felon in possession of a firearm. He will serve three years of supervised release after his sentence.

In an investigation with Omaha Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, they say Wright sold a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun to a source working for the police.

He’s not allowed to have a gun due to a previous felony conviction for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to the release, “Wright has also been adjudicated previously as mentally ill and subject to civil commitment proceedings.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 ramp in Omaha
Fremont County deputies arrest two Omaha men after catching fake license plates
GRAPHIC: Omaha Police share body-camera images from officer-involved shooting
Man caught in Omaha after shooting in Missouri
GRAPHIC: Mountain lion killed after hit by vehicle in rural Nebraska

Latest News

Three people accused of drug crimes in Nebraska sentenced
Student exhibit at Hot Shops Art Center.
Student art exhibit paints bright future
Omaha's Monday Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Mild early week, cold blast on the way
David’s Evening Forecast - Mild early week, cold blast on the way