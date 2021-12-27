Omaha man previously convicted sentenced for possession of a firearm as a felon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 32-year-old man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday by a Chief U.S. district judge.

Clifford Wright III was sentenced to 20 months, about a year and a half for a felon in possession of a firearm. He will serve three years of supervised release after his sentence.

In an investigation with Omaha Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, they say Wright sold a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun to a source working for the police.

He’s not allowed to have a gun due to a previous felony conviction for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to the release, “Wright has also been adjudicated previously as mentally ill and subject to civil commitment proceedings.”

