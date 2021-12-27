Nebraska State Patrol troopers adding more enforcement to fight excessive speeding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The problem of excessive speeding didn’t get any better in 20201 according to local law enforcement. In fact, drivers seem to be getting bolder and going even faster.

This holiday weekend, Nebraska troopers wrote 19 tickets to drivers exceeding 100 mph. Some seemed to have a reason to run, such as drugs or guns in the ride, but for the majority, it was simply for the rush of going fast.

“We had a sports bike at 142 mph. Twenty minutes later, another car doing 128 mph. Just going down 680,” said Lt. Mike Grummert with the Nebraska State Patrol.

And that wasn’t in the wide-open spaces of western Nebraska but the Omaha metro.

“We thought as more people got back to work, more traffic would slow people down. But it hasn’t been happening,” said Grummert.

During the first year of the pandemic, the Nebraska State Patrol saw a 70% increase in excessive speeds. Troopers are trying to make drivers aware of the dangers by doing more enforcement.

After all, the excessive speeder puts everyone on the road at risk.

“I think we’re on pace to where we were last year. If you look at what we wrote, record stuff in 2020. We’d never seen it before. Now in 2021, we are at that, and we might be a little more,” said Grummert.

What we’re seeing now doesn’t bode well for the coming year. It’s not just interstate speeders.

Bellevue Police tweeted at least two incidents over the weekend of excessive speeds. One driver was doing 83 mph in a 45 zone.

Vehicle stopped for going 71 in a 35mph zone. Driver did not have a license but did have an active protection order against his passenger. The aforementioned passenger also had a warrant out for her arrest. Driver ticketed, passenger arrested, car towed. Tweeted by @OfcVest pic.twitter.com/PbNA70yMxE — Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) December 27, 2021

