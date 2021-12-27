Advertisement

Nebraska man dies after fleeing traffic stop

Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska State Patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Lincoln man died Sunday, one day after he crashed while fleeing a traffic stop.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Ahmad Gregory, 20, was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed about 12:50 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln.

A trooper attempted to pull him over after seeing his Mercedes sedan did not have license plates at 27th and Vine. Gregory fled the scene and eventually stopped near 32nd and Leighton.

As the trooper attempted to make contact with him, Gregory fled again and crashed into a parked car. The entire pursuit was reported as lasting fewer than two minutes.

State law will require a grand jury investigation since Gregory died while in custody or while in the process of being placed in custody.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigate car crashing into home
Fremont County deputies arrest two Omaha men after catching fake license plates
Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Omaha under investigation
Iowa motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 ramp in Omaha
Man caught in Omaha after shooting in Missouri

Latest News

Hour by hour wind gusts Monday
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Breezy Monday morning with increasing clouds
Monday, December 27th
Mallory's 6 First Alert Forecast
Scout troop recycles xmas trees
Scout troop recycles xmas trees
Christmas tree recycling begins today
Boy Scout troop collecting, recycling Christmas trees, helping feed Omaha Zoo animals