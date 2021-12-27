Nebraska man dies after fleeing traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Lincoln man died Sunday, one day after he crashed while fleeing a traffic stop.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Ahmad Gregory, 20, was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed about 12:50 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln.

A trooper attempted to pull him over after seeing his Mercedes sedan did not have license plates at 27th and Vine. Gregory fled the scene and eventually stopped near 32nd and Leighton.

As the trooper attempted to make contact with him, Gregory fled again and crashed into a parked car. The entire pursuit was reported as lasting fewer than two minutes.

State law will require a grand jury investigation since Gregory died while in custody or while in the process of being placed in custody.

