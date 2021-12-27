Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Breezy Monday morning with increasing clouds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday is starting off on a quiet note, with clear skies and temperatures in the 30s. Patchy dense fog formed in spots – especially Iowa – overnight, but visibility greatly improved early Monday morning as winds from the NW increased.

These NW winds could gust 30-35 mph this morning, before relaxing this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will likely spend most of the day in the 30s, though some spots may warm into the lower 40s by the afternoon. High clouds will increase throughout the day as well.

Hour by hour wind gusts Monday (WOWT)

Mostly cloudy skies stick with us overnight, with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll hold a chance for a light mix Tuesday morning, primarily in western Iowa. Little to no wintry accumulation is expected for our area; the system will pick up in intensity once it has passed. Highs will reach the mid 40s around midday Tuesday, before crashing for the afternoon and evening.

We’ll start Wednesday in the teens, with highs only in the 20s for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies and the chance for light snow during the afternoon and evening will make for a chilly, wintry day.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Temperatures rebound into the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday and Friday ahead of our next blast of cold air and snow chance this weekend.

