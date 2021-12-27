Advertisement

Iowa woman charged with helping in hatchet attack on man

The victim suffered a broken shoulder when he was struck several times with a hatchet.
The victim suffered a broken shoulder when he was struck several times with a hatchet.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has been charged with helping a teenager attack a man with a hatchet in a Sioux City apartment building earlier this month.

Sioux City police said the attack was carried out on Dec. 18 to retaliate against the apartment’s occupant because that man had previously kicked the 52-year-old woman out of the apartment.

Mary Blair was arrested Saturday on several charges. Court documents say Blair let the 16-year-old into the locked apartment building and then knocked on the door of the victim’s apartment before stepping aside to let the teen enter.

The victim suffered a broken shoulder when he was struck several times with a hatchet.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigate car crashing into home
Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Omaha under investigation
Fremont County deputies arrest two Omaha men after catching fake license plates
Police respond to walk-in shooting victim at Nebraska Medical Center
Three people accused of drug crimes in Nebraska sentenced

Latest News

Excessive speeding trend not letting up in Nebraska
Excessive speeding trend not letting up in Nebraska
No injuries after car slams into Omaha house
No injuries after car slams into Omaha house
Drones prohibited at Offutt AFB
Drones prohibited at Offutt AFB
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Dec. 27 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports over 800 positive cases since last Thursday