Council Bluffs man sentenced for time served accused of false statements to a bank

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 33-year-old was sentenced by a Chief U.S. district judge on Tuesday.

Andrew Finn, 33, was sentenced for time served for falsely representing a Social Security number and for making a false statement to a financial institution. Finn will start his three years of supervision upon being released.

After a denied online application to Cobalt Federal Credit Union in December 2018, Finn attempted to open an account under another Social Security number in early January 2019. The application was also denied.

Finn submitted four more online applications at Cobalt in late January 2019 with his child’s Social Security number. According to the release, the applications were approved due to the bank’s application screening process.

He was questioned by a bank employee when at a branch in February 2019 about using the two Social Security numbers and they say Finn pressed that “the stolen Social Security number belonged to him and the second Social Security number – his true Social Security number – did not.”

Officials say the first application was denied because of prior history with the bank.

