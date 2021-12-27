Advertisement

Car crashes into house near North Omaha neighborhood

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some residents have some cleanup to do after a driver lost control of their car and crashed into a home in North Omaha.

Omaha Police were on the scene after the car took out a sign and crashed into the front steps of a home on Paxton Blvd near North 33rd Street. The car was a small Buick sedan and fortunately, no one was hurt.

