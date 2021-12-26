Student art exhibit paints bright future

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the Omaha Public Schools December student exhibit closes, it is clear the future for young artists in the city remains a broad canvas of possibilities.

After opening at the Hot Shops Art Center’s Nicholas Street Gallery December 3, the third annual OPS art exhibition closes its run tomorrow. The exhibit closes on Monday, December 27.

Featured art includes work from students at Benson High, Blackburn High, Bryan Senior High, Burke High, Central High, Integrated Learning Program, Middle College Program, Northwest High, Omaha North High, and Omaha South High.

The exposure for the students at the three-story building filled with working galleries is good for the high school students and also inspiring for professional artists, always willing to help usher in the next generation of artists and enthusiasts.

“I absolutely get inspired by the people that come in and the things I encounter day to day,” said Matthew Shrader, hand-blown glass sculptor who works out of Hot Shops. “Having more of a group effort is always better for me and my art, to have people come in, the public come in, have other artists come in and to collaborate with other people is really important for my work.”

Shrader often teaches classes in his studio to students of all ages. Currently, he’s preparing an installation that will open at Lauritzen Gardens in January.

The Hot Shops Art Foundation supports a creative environment for over 80 working artists in more than 50 studios and provides educational opportunities for artists of all ages and interests.

