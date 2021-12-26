Santa brings Christmas joy at winter wonderland in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every Christmas you see people across the Omaha metro area go all out with their Christmas lights. Some people go as far as having competitions with other neighbors.

It looks like Christmas and it sounds like Christmas on Redick Ave. That’s a big thanks to a couple in West Omaha.

“We have a Christmas display this year. We actually started with Halloween but we transformed it into winter wonderland.”

All month people could check out the lights, the Grinch, enjoy hot cocoa, and see a Christmas pirate ship. This place even has the big guy himself.

Kids were able to tell Santa how good they were this year. Santa Claus decided to help out with their winter wonderland a couple of years ago and hasn’t stopped since.

“On four nights a week, we have for a couple of hours our Santa Claus comes and you can actually sit on Santa Claus, tell him what you want, you can actually go ahead and get a candy cane or fruit snack,” said Mike Steinback, Co-owner of the winter wonderland.

Kids had the chance to give Santa a letter and the big jolly man made sure to always write back. Mike Steinback says he appreciates Santa taking his own time to help out.

“I am very grateful for our Santa. I mean, you got to understand that the time he puts in with how cold it is, we actually enjoy it. It actually warms our hearts up when we see the kids. That’s actually the heat that we need.”

Mike and his wife create Christmas displays to spread cheer and joy not for just themselves, but for the whole neighborhood. Even people who come out of town to check it out.

“We do it for the community. It really is more for the people and what they enjoy because if you can really see the smiles on all of these kids, not only just Christmas but and Halloween, it’s both holidays. You get so many kids that love it and smile and it’s tradition.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.