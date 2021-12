OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating the scene where a van drove into an Omaha home at South 38th & Vinton.

OPD tells 6 On Your Side that they received a call about someone running away from the scene.

When police arrived at the house, they found the van and house empty.

This is an ongoing investigation.

