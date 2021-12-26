Advertisement

Man caught in Omaha after shooting in Missouri

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man sought after suburban Kansas City Police was caught in Omaha Friday. He’s wanted in a connection to the death of a child in Independence, Missouri.

According to authorities, a shooting happened Friday afternoon when a toddler accidentally discharged the firearm, hitting himself. Initially, police in Independence were told the child was killed in a drive-by shooting but investigators determined otherwise.

The man who was at home jumped in a car and tried to drive off but crashed it and left the scene. He took an Uber to Omaha were Douglas County Sheriff’s were able to find him after a tip.

He was caught in a shopping area near North 102nd and Ida, trying to steal a pickup truck.

He’s in Douglas County Jail charged with destruction of property awaiting extradition and also faces charges in Missouri.

