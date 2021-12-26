Advertisement

Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – Increasing clouds and gusty winds Sunday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful Christmas Day, clear skies and calm winds allowed temperatures to plummet overnight. As a result, you may wake up to a frosty windshield Sunday morning! Clouds will continue to increase throughout the morning, with highs topping out in the upper 40s this afternoon. Winds will be much higher today, gusting from the SSE 30-35 mph.

Hour by hour wind gusts
Hour by hour wind gusts(WOWT)

Clouds decrease again tonight, with lows in the upper 20s. Winds will shift from SW to NW and gust up to 25 mph.

Mostly to partly sunny skies (increasing clouds) Monday, with cooler highs around 40°. Tuesday will bring us the chance for a rain snow/mix during the morning and early afternoon hours, with the greatest impacts likely northeast of the Omaha Metro.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Temperatures crash behind, with highs on Wednesday just in the low to mid 20s and lows in the teens/single digits. We thaw back out Thursday and Friday before another blast of snow and very cold temperatures for the first weekend of the New Year.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the 6 First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 ramp in Omaha
GRAPHIC: Omaha Police share body-camera images from officer-involved shooting
GRAPHIC: Mountain lion killed after hit by vehicle in rural Nebraska
Fremont County deputies arrest two Omaha men after catching fake license plates
Man caught in Omaha after shooting in Missouri

Latest News

Sunday, December 26th
Mallory's 6 First Alert Forecast
Rain to snow Tuesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Turning chilly with snow chances ahead of the new year
Emily's Saturday evening forecast
Hour by hour forecast Christmas Day
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for Christmas Day