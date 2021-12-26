Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – Increasing clouds and gusty winds Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a beautiful Christmas Day, clear skies and calm winds allowed temperatures to plummet overnight. As a result, you may wake up to a frosty windshield Sunday morning! Clouds will continue to increase throughout the morning, with highs topping out in the upper 40s this afternoon. Winds will be much higher today, gusting from the SSE 30-35 mph.

Hour by hour wind gusts (WOWT)

Clouds decrease again tonight, with lows in the upper 20s. Winds will shift from SW to NW and gust up to 25 mph.

Mostly to partly sunny skies (increasing clouds) Monday, with cooler highs around 40°. Tuesday will bring us the chance for a rain snow/mix during the morning and early afternoon hours, with the greatest impacts likely northeast of the Omaha Metro.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Temperatures crash behind, with highs on Wednesday just in the low to mid 20s and lows in the teens/single digits. We thaw back out Thursday and Friday before another blast of snow and very cold temperatures for the first weekend of the New Year.

