Iowa is one of ten Big Ten teams playing bowl games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten is about to start a stretch of ten games in five days against non-conference opponents and reputations will be on the line. The Big Ten’s big ten will try to solidify the respect the conference attracted during the regular season. So far the conference has been strong in non-conference games including a 1-0 record against the Southeastern Conference, Penn State beat Auburn. The five-day run will begin Tuesday.

Four Big Ten teams will go head-to-head against the SEC this week, Michigan vs. Georgia, Penn State vs. Arkansas, Purdue vs. Tennessee and Iowa vs. Kentucky. The Hawkeyes will fly to Orlando Sunday and start a traditional game week with the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, January 1st at noon.

The Hawks have won three straight bowl games, tying the longest streak in program history. Iowa has also won 15 straight games against non-conference competition, the last loss was in the 2017 Outback Bowl to Florida.

The bowl week will include practices on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The team will also play golf and spend time kids in Orlando.

