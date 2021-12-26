Fremont County deputies arrest two Omaha men after catching fake license plates

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Two Omaha men were arrested Christmas afternoon after Fremont County deputies caught fake license plates.

George Haynes Sr., 64, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and cited for no valid driver’s license. Clinton Morris, 61, was arrested for an active warrant out of Nebraska.

K-9 Unit deputies pulled over a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Haynes going south on I-29 near mile marker 19 for fake license plates according to the release.

Haynes has a $2,000 bond and is being held at Fremont County Jail and the passenger, Morris, is being held without bond and has a pending extradition.

