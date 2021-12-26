Advertisement

Fremont County deputies arrest two Omaha men after catching fake license plates

(PHOTO: Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Two Omaha men were arrested Christmas afternoon after Fremont County deputies caught fake license plates.

George Haynes Sr., 64, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and cited for no valid driver’s license. Clinton Morris, 61, was arrested for an active warrant out of Nebraska.

K-9 Unit deputies pulled over a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Haynes going south on I-29 near mile marker 19 for fake license plates according to the release.

Haynes has a $2,000 bond and is being held at Fremont County Jail and the passenger, Morris, is being held without bond and has a pending extradition.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Mountain lion killed after hit by vehicle in rural Nebraska
GRAPHIC: Omaha Police share body-camera images from officer-involved shooting
Tony Tuioti
Tony Tuioti to Oregon is done, Scott Frost and Huskers looking for defensive line coach
14-year-old Omaha South student killed
Omaha South ninth-grader dies after shooting
Authorities are conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation after a police officer...
UPDATE: Police detail officer-involved incident in south Omaha

Latest News

Man caught in Omaha after shooting in Missouri
Rain to snow Tuesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Turning chilly with snow chances ahead of the new year
Emily's Saturday evening forecast
Iowa COVID patient gets Christmas wish
Iowa COVID patient gets Christmas wish