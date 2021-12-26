Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Omaha under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Christmas evening.

Omaha Fire medics took the pedestrian to Nebraska Medicine with reported serious injuries. According to the release, Seth Dawson, 32, was admitted in critical condition and was later pronounced dead Sunday.

Authorities discovered during the investigation that a 2009 GMC Sierra hit Dawson who was “walking just outside of a marked crosswalk” when the GMC started turning west after entering the NW Radial intersection on North 52nd.

Brandon Hartman, 31, the driver of the GMC, was booked for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

