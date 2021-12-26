Advertisement

Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Omaha under investigation

(KWQC)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Christmas evening.

Omaha Fire medics took the pedestrian to Nebraska Medicine with reported serious injuries. According to the release, Seth Dawson, 32, was admitted in critical condition and was later pronounced dead Sunday.

Authorities discovered during the investigation that a 2009 GMC Sierra hit Dawson who was “walking just outside of a marked crosswalk” when the GMC started turning west after entering the NW Radial intersection on North 52nd.

Brandon Hartman, 31, the driver of the GMC, was booked for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Omaha Police investigate car crashing into home
Company gifts tornado siren to Iowa town
BREAKING: Van crashes into Omaha home
Man behind bars after trying to evade police in Lincoln
