Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Turning chilly with snow chances ahead of the new year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We cool off fast underneath clear skies this evening, reaching the 20s and low 30s by early Sunday... clouds build early Sunday morning. We’ll remain mild on Sunday in the mid to upper 40s, a few spots at 50, with the chance of a stray evening shower. The day will feel cooler though thanks to more cloud cover and breezes.

Next 5 days (wowt)

From here we get cooler! We fall to the low 40s Monday and you’ll notice the chill by next Tuesday and Wednesday as highs fall to the 30s and then 20s!

Rain to snow Tuesday (wowt)

The arrival of the chilly air could spark some rain to snow on Tuesday morning through the evening with the potential for some light accumulation. Models have been very inconsistent about the pattern for moisture next week so this is a new addition to the 10 day forecast. Stay with us as we continue to watch snow potential. Right now it is a possibility, but there is still room for change!

Snow chances Tuesday (wowt)

From here we’ll warm back to the low 40s for New Year’s Eve before temperatures drop back to the 20s for the first weekend of the new year... That cool down may come with snow showers on Saturday.

