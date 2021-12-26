David’s Evening Forecast - Mild early week, cold blast on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite plenty of clouds across the region today, a steady southeast wind helped to push temperatures well above average yet again this afternoon. Highs topped out at 49 in Omaha, with many areas south of I-80 reaching the low 50s. The south wind will decrease this evening but should help to keep temperatures rather mild for this time of year, still hanging onto the low 40s through 10pm. A cold front will move through overnight, dropping us into the upper 20s by morning.

Omaha's Monday Forecast (WOWT)

We will be slightly cooler on Monday behind the cold front, but we’ll actually still come in above average with highs around 40 degrees. A storm system will move our way on Tuesday. The first impact will be strong south winds that actually help to warm us up a little. Temperatures should climb into the middle 40s by the lunch hour, but that system will swing a strong cold front through by early afternoon, leading to a quick cool down in the afternoon. In fact, temperatures may drop into the 20s by 6pm, on the way into the teens by Wednesday morning. The front likely moves through dry, but a few flurries can’t be ruled out on Wednesday as the cold air really settles in. Highs on Wednesday only top out in the 20s.

Cold Front Tuesday (WOWT)

After the cold blast Wednesday, temperatures rebound through the end of the week. Temperatures are back in the 30s for Thursday, and we should see highs in the 40s on Friday. A stronger storm system may be lurking for the start of the new year, a chance for snow and much colder weather by this upcoming weekend.

