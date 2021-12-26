Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the man killed in a car vs bicycle accident on Christmas as 76-year-old of Terry Zabokrtsky of Walford.

On December 25th, at 2:25pm, Linn County Deputies, Benton County Deputies, the Iowa State Patrol, Fairfax Fire and Area Ambulance responded to the accident in front of 11609 Linn Benton Road.

Authorities say a 2017 Silver Escape was driving northbound on Linn Benton Road, when it collided with Zabokrtsky on his bicycle, who was also traveling northbound. Zabokrtsky was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

