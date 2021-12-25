Santa brings donated gives to Omaha families at Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It wasn’t a sleigh full of toys, but maybe even better: With Santa leading the way, this is the first of two truck loads of gifts.

More than a dozen volunteers helped deliver the presents to families living at Lydia House.

Barb Fazzini with granddaughter Grace and their whole family have made volunteering here a family tradition.

“We are so blessed, and it’s just so good to give back. And we were over at Open Door and served breakfast, and it was so nice to meet some of the people there. And it was just so good — just a great thing,” Fazzini said.

“I just really love connecting with the people and getting to know them, you know. They’re normal people just like us, and just learning from them and learning their stories — it’s just a fun time to come and serve with them,” Grace said.

For Jill Guenther, this is her first time volunteering. She said for those looking for volunteer opportunities, there are a lot of options out there.

“Finding your niche and what you are passionate about and really just putting yourself out there,” she said. “I used to be nervous — what if I didn’t know what to say or to do? And that really doesn’t matter as long as you are showing love.”

The volunteers carried bag after bag of presents into the Lydia House. But for the kids — there’s only one guy they wanted to see, and who understands the meaning of Christmas better than Santa?

“It’s good for the soul to give back,” he said. “People here are here for circumstances that are not for us to understand. We’re just here to help we’re not here to judge anyone we’re just here to make it a better place and be able to share the goodness in our heart for them.”

As Santa’s gifts quickly filled the room, he said it’s important for the rest of us to take a moment and remember what the season is all about.

