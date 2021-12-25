In recovery over the holidays? Experts have tips to help handle your addiction or support another with theirs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The holidays can be hard, especially for those trying to battle addiction.

Experts say this time of year is when they tend to see the most relapses, so they urge anyone in recovery to make sure you go into the holidays with a plan.

“If you are working toward recovery, specifically with substance abuse or co-occurring issues of mental health and substance abuse, reaching out and having support is of the utmost importance. It’s vital to staying better, getting better in the first place, having a support network is just absolutely vital,” said Dr. Trevor Bixler, Northpoint Omaha outpatient program manager.

Dr. Trevor Bixler at Northpoint Omaha works closely with those in recovery. He says he receives an uptick of questions during the holidays.

“Family members and friends of those in recovery ask how to support their loved one in recovery. What do we do? What do we say? Especially around the holidays. We are going to have a party, we are going to have a get-together. How do we include our family member or loved one?”

Experts say the best thing you can do is listen to the needs of your loved one in recovery.

“If they might need potentially an alcohol substitute for example at the party that they go to. That could be a great idea. They also may need you to be flexible and be willing to understand that this year ad this time around with the holidays depending on where they are at in their recovery they may not be ready to join up again,” said Dr. Bixler.

And make sure to include your loved one.

“A lot of times people going through recovery feel that they don’t want to be singled out and they don’t want to be treated differently than they’ve always been treated.”

Experts say if your support system isn’t enough this holiday season make sure to reach out to your doctor.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.