Advertisement

Pianists provide soothing music amid the holiday bustle of airport

By KMGH Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - The Denver International Airport has changed its tune for the holidays as pianists are providing beautiful, soothing music amid all the hustle and bustle.

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, the sounds of the airport tend to be wheels squeaking and the buzz of people rushing to their gates.

“Being a traveler myself, I know how numb you can get from hauling the suitcases, looking at the board’s, going from point A to point B and really not feeling it,” Danny Showers said.

So, over the holidays, Showers goes to the airport to do what he does best.

“Providing dynamic entertainment for the travelers,” Showers said. “People respond so favorably to playing the music, the Christmas music and everything.”

Five hours a day for 10 days, Showers and other pianists have been playing for some of their largest audiences.

“Just with the time frame ... it comes out to be approximately 1.4 million people that’s traveling through this main part here,” he said.

And the travelers do appreciate it.

“I walked in and saw the Christmas decorations and we’re able to kind of enjoy the atmosphere a little bit more,” Grant Dampier said. He’s at the airport picking up his grandmother. “We got a live performance we don’t see all the time anymore.”

Providing entertainment to the travelers is rewarding for Showers.

“Every song, they applaud. That’s better than any paycheck,” Showers said.

Showers began playing music at age seven in his hometown of Passaic, New Jersey.

His website also says he’s played in major hotels and country clubs around the world.

One of his career highlights include performing at the Palace of Versailles in Paris for hundreds of international diplomatic dignitaries.

Copyright 2021 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Mountain lion killed after hit by vehicle in rural Nebraska
Tony Tuioti
Tony Tuioti to Oregon is done, Scott Frost and Huskers looking for defensive line coach
14-year-old Omaha South student killed
Omaha South ninth-grader dies after shooting
Authorities are conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation after a police officer...
UPDATE: Police detail officer-involved incident in south Omaha
Former school bus driver denied parole
Former Sarpy County school bus driver denied parole

Latest News

Pianists are providing beautiful, soothing music amid all the hustle and bustle at Denver...
Pianists provide soothing music amid the holiday bustle of airport
Iowa motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 ramp in Omaha
Omaha metro families celebrate Christmas Eve enjoying Papillion light display
Papillion light display becoming family tradition
Papillion light display becoming family tradition