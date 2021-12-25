Omaha metro families celebrate Christmas Eve enjoying Papillion light display

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Downtown Papillion has been bustling all night with families getting a look at the extensive light display.

“It’s just nice to see the joy on her face,” said Jessica Sugai.

There’s nothing quite like Christmas through the lens of a child. This year the Sugai family is getting to experience that with their two-year-old daughter in downtown Papillion.

“Oh, it’s so fun! She goes around and she’s like lights! Lights! This is some of the first big lights she’s seen ever. Yeah, she really enjoys the lights. We take her around the neighborhoods, too,” said Jessica and Nicholas Sugai.

The light display holds a deeper meaning for this family. It’s the first time they’ve celebrated Christmas with their extended family in four years.

“It’s really nice. It’s fun to be finally together again. With the pandemic and all of the other stuff we’ve finally all got vaccinated so we are able to see each other.”

And for the kiddos—it’s not a bad way to kick Christmas off.

“They are great! I love them!”

