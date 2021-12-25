Advertisement

Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for Christmas Day

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christmas Day is starting on a chilly note, with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s under clear skies. Plentiful sunshine will warm highs into the upper 40s near 50° this afternoon in the Metro; highs in the lower 50s likely for areas to the west and southwest. Winds will shift from the north to the SSW throughout the day, sustained 5-12 mph.

Hour by hour forecast Christmas Day
Hour by hour forecast Christmas Day(WOWT)

Clouds increase overnight, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. These clouds will stick around Sunday, with just a slight chance for a very light mix in areas north and northeast of the Omaha Metro. Most of us stay dry but breezy, with ESE wind gusts up to 35 mph. Highs will once again warm into the upper 40s near 50°.

Hour by hour wind gusts Sunday
Hour by hour wind gusts Sunday(WOWT)

Temperatures will start dropping heading into the workweek, with afternoon highs on Monday around 40° under mostly to partly sunny skies. There’s a chance for a light wintry mix Tuesday before temperatures plummet mid-week. Highs Wednesday will only be in the 20s with lows in the teens and single digits!

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the WOWT 6 First Alert Forecast: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

