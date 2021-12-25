Advertisement

Iowa motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 ramp in Omaha

Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 54-year-old Iowa man has died in a Christmas Eve accident after his motorcycle crashed in Omaha.

Police say Jamie Richardson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was exiting onto Interstate 80 around 3:20 p.m. Friday when the motorcycle left the on-ramp. Richardson was thrown from the motorcycle as it was traveling down an embankment.

People who were passing by performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Richardson died later Friday while in surgery.

Authorities say Richardson was wearing a DOT helmet and alcohol is being investigated as a factor. The crash is under investigation.

6 News Staff Reports contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

