Grateful Goodies: Omaha’s Jewish community spreads joy to first-responders, medical staff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called “Operation Grateful Goodies.”

This is the fourth year that volunteers from multiple synagogues go out to deliver food and treats to first-responders and medical professionals.

“For this temple to be able to facilitate this and the Jewish community at large to come together and support this, I think it’s wonderful — it’s great,” David Finkelstein said.

Last year, volunteers delivered 236 gift boxes to 112 locations, and there’s no sign of those numbers dipping down with this year’s volunteers.

Families like the Finkelstein’s are a big help with that. They have five total locations to stop at. A few fire stations, medical facilities, and — for their biggest stop — 14 gift boxes for the Children’s Hospital.

David said it’s a great way to give back and spend family time.

“It’s great because otherwise, we would be at home and kids would be with their friends, so we would be divided. So this would give us a lot of time like you were saying to spend quality time with family.”

The Kohen family is also out and about for the Grateful Goodies event as well. Sara Kohen said she thinks it’s great that multiple local synagogues came all together to help give back.

“It’s really great to see the whole community come together. And we all benefit from these people helping us every day, so it’s really wonderful to see all these people come together and show our appreciation,” she said.

Judah Kohen said he thinks this will make the first-responders’ and medical professionals’ day.

“I think they’re very happy because most of the time, they don’t get that. And they have to risk their whole lives to the community,” he said.

