Eppley Airfield getting $7 million upgrade from infrastructure bill grants

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eppley Airfield will be getting some upgrades courtesy of the Infrastructure Bill.

Congressman Don Bacon announced Thursday that the Omaha airport will receive grants totaling more than $7 million in 2022, with additional funding to come in the following three years.

Bacon said the money will help modernize the airport.

Among a list of improvements, Eppley is planning to connect the two existing terminals to create one long terminal.

Other airports across the state are also getting some federal grants.

The Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island is also getting an upgrade with a similar federal grant for $1 million.

Kearney Regional and North Platte Regional Airport Lee Bird Field will each get around $1 million as well.

The Grand Island Independent reports that in total, the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $22.2 million to Nebraska under the infrastructure law.

The money for the airports comes from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years and can be invested in runways, taxiways, and safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.

