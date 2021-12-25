Advertisement

Driver sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash during chase in Lincoln

(Associated Press)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver in Lincoln was in a crash overnight Saturday during a chase with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper.

The driver was taken to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with life-threatening injuries.

The trooper started the chase when the driver of a Mercedes with no license plates started heading north on 27th Street after an attempted traffic stop. The driver hit a parked car while turning south onto 31st Street ending the chase.

According to the release, the car went east on Fair Street before turning northbound on 32nd Street and the car stopped near 32nd and Leighton. The car sped and continue when the trooper tried to make contact again.

Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and the chase was under two minutes. No one else was hurt or in the crash and the Lincoln Police were requested by NSP to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Mountain lion killed after hit by vehicle in rural Nebraska
GRAPHIC: Omaha Police share body-camera images from officer-involved shooting
Tony Tuioti
Tony Tuioti to Oregon is done, Scott Frost and Huskers looking for defensive line coach
14-year-old Omaha South student killed
Omaha South ninth-grader dies after shooting
Authorities are conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation after a police officer...
UPDATE: Police detail officer-involved incident in south Omaha

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Omaha nonprofits, shelters offer support systems and safe haven for women in abusive relationships
Iowa motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 ramp in Omaha
Omaha metro families celebrate Christmas Eve enjoying Papillion light display