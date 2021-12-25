Driver sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash during chase in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver in Lincoln was in a crash overnight Saturday during a chase with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper.

The driver was taken to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with life-threatening injuries.

The trooper started the chase when the driver of a Mercedes with no license plates started heading north on 27th Street after an attempted traffic stop. The driver hit a parked car while turning south onto 31st Street ending the chase.

According to the release, the car went east on Fair Street before turning northbound on 32nd Street and the car stopped near 32nd and Leighton. The car sped and continue when the trooper tried to make contact again.

Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and the chase was under two minutes. No one else was hurt or in the crash and the Lincoln Police were requested by NSP to investigate the crash.

