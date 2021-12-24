Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 24

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Dec. 24.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6 News reported from the scene of a shooting Wednesday night. Omaha Police said gunfire from one vehicle to another left one person injured. That person turned out to be 14-year-old girl, later identified as an Omaha South High School freshman, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call the Omaha Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656, Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or leave a tip on the Omaha Crime Stoppers website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

The Nebraska Humane Society worked for two days to remove 500 animals from a residence earlier this week. An NHS veterinarian said Wednesday afternoon that they were working to identify the many species among in order to provide proper care, noting that some animals had to be euthanized.

The Omaha South High School ninth-grader was found shot Wednesday night and was taken to a nearby Omaha Fire Station, then transported to Nebraska Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Doctors with Nebraska’s health systems held a joint conference call last week — ahead of any confirmed local cases of the omicron variant — to underscore the situation hospitals are already dealing with ahead of further outbreaks.

Noting that current COVID-19 hospitalizations aren’t as high as they were at this time last year, officials said hospital capacity levels are worse now — with no signs of slowing or stabilizing. While about 30% of patients are hospitalized because of COVID-19, health officials estimate that vaccinations have prevented 500 deaths and an additional 1,500 hospitalizations.

6 On Your Side warned the community about a brazen thief taking advantage of the holiday rush at small businesses in the Omaha-metro. Busy retail workers might not notice that a phony shopper isn’t looking for help but an opportunity.

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported that 10 cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant had been confirmed in local residents ages 5 to 56, and confirmed two more the following day.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

