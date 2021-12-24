Tony Tuioti to Oregon is done, Scott Frost and Huskers looking for defensive line coach

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Oregon Ducks hired two coaches today and one of them is Tony Tuioti. He moves to Eugene after three years in Lincoln, where the Huskers defensive line showed progress each season. It also means Scott Frost now has two positions to fill on his staff. The running backs job is open as well, this could help bring some flexibility as the team also attempts to address a special teams coach.

“My family and I are extremely excited and blessed to have the opportunity to work at the University of Oregon,” Tuioti said, “a place with great fans, a winning tradition, and a national brand! Coach Lanning is a great defensive minded coach and I can’t wait to get started working with the staff and getting to know and serve the young men in the program. Go Ducks!”

“I am thrilled to have Tony Tuioti joining us here at Oregon,” Head Coach Dan Lanning said. “He is one of the top defensive line coaches in the country, and he has a tremendous track record both in recruiting and player development. His experience coaching at the NFL and Power 5 levels will be a huge asset to our coaching staff, and his connection and familiarity with the West Coast, Hawaii, and the Pacific Islands is extremely valuable.”

