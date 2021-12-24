Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Tracking morning fog and warm temperatures Christmas Eve

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Merry Christmas Eve! We’ll need Rudolph’s help this morning… Patchy dense fog has developed across the Omaha Metro and for areas east and southeast. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the WOWT viewing area through 11 AM.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the @WOWT6News viewing area this morning. Take it slow if you'll be out traveling early on this Christmas Eve! #NEwx #IAwx #MOwx pic.twitter.com/9Yhp0QuMJI — Mallory Schnell (@mschnellWOWT) December 24, 2021

Once the fog does lift, partly sunny skies are on tap with highs warming into the mid to upper 50s! Winds will shift from south to north 5-15 mph.

Hour by hour forecast - Christmas Eve (WOWT)

A few light showers are possible after 8 PM this evening through 4 AM Christmas morning. Temperatures should stay above-freezing during this timeframe, so precipitation will fall as rain. Clouds will decrease behind, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Mostly sunny and pleasant Christmas Day (WOWT)

Plentiful sunshine is on tap for Christmas Day with highs in the upper 40s near 50°! Our climate “normal” high for the holiday is 35° in Omaha. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s Christmas night.

Clouds increase for Sunday, with highs back in the upper 40s. We’ll hold a slight chance for a shower during the evening, but the best chance will remain to the northeast of the Omaha Metro.

Christmas Weekend - Omaha (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.