GRAPHIC: Mountain lion killed after hit by vehicle in rural Nebraska

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A mountain lion roaming between Herman and Arlington was hit by a vehicle along County Road 15.

WARNING: Some may find the image of a dead animal below and in the video disturbing.

Driver Blaine Olson told 6 News that there was a cornfield on one side of the road, he saw a blur, and felt the thump. Thinking it was a raccoon or opossum, he was shocked when he saw the animal on the ground.

Above: This map locates County Road 15 between the two Nebraska towns but does not approximate the location of this incident.

Washington County deputies responded and humanely put the mountain lion down.

Blaine said it appeared healthy and strong, but he never expected to see a mountain lion in the wild.

This is a first. Car mountain lion accident at Co Rd 15 & 26. Nebraska Game and Parks will collect the lion.

Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office NE on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

