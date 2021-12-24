Georgetown COVID-19 issues prompt Big East to cancel Creighton game
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big East on Friday canceled Creighton’s upcoming game against Georgetown “due to COVID-19 issues within the Hoyas program.”
The game set for Tuesday night will attempt to be rescheduled “per the modified BIG EAST Conference Cancelation Policy,” the Bluejays said in a release.
Bluejays season-ticket holders will retain access to the future date; should the game be entirely canceled, credit options will be made available. Single-game ticket holders will also retain access to any future date for the game, but will be able to get a refund at the point of purchase in the event of full cancellation.
Next week’s cancelation isn’t GU’s first such setback. The Hoya’s game scheduled for earlier this week against the Providence Friars was also canceled.
The Big East then updated their policy, which rolled back COVID-related forfeits, with the conference now attempting to reschedule those games.
The Bluejays next scheduled game is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 at Marquette.
