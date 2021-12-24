Flu numbers in Omaha climbing, physicians urge kids, adults to get flu shots

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As we see an increase in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant in our community, health officials say flu numbers are also taking a big jump.

Children’s hospital reports the number is kids getting their flu vaccines in their physician’s clinics has dropped dramatically, too.

“Just from today, I’ve already had six positives in my office, I’m running some tests as we speak but this is critical for us to be getting vaccinated as soon as possible,” says Shannon Godsil, a Children’s Physician with the Val Verde office in La Vista.

“Our numbers are down 32% when it comes to the influenza vaccine this year compared to last year,” she adds.

There are a few reasons for this, she adds.

The first being that flu numbers last year were so low due to more masking and people taking more precautions, which offered a false sense of security for this flu seasons There was also a fear of a ‘twindemic’ last year.

“I think a lot of it especially from the pediatric population, was that everyone was very worried about what influenza and COVID could look like together, and so from our perspective, we saw a lot of people vaccinating their children especially for influenza because the COVID vaccine wasn’t available at that time.”

But now, they are seeing patients suffering from both illnesses at the same time. Many of them also suffering from RSV, which has been spiking since this summer, and is still very prevalent in the community, Godsil adds.

“When you’re talking about kinds under the age of five, you know, they’re much more at risk of being hospitalized, especially when you’re talking about kids with flu under two years of age, so you know, I’ve had patients that were positive with RSV and COVID, today COVID and influenza, so what those viruses can do together is always worrisome.”

The Douglas County Health Department has also seen flu numbers double.

“Prior to last week, we had 143 cases on the season, which is a significant increase from the previous year, but last week alone we had another 143 cases and that is certainly a cause for concern,” says Phil Rooney with the health department.

Rooney also encourages the community to keep in mind that these are only the reported numbers, so it’s likely much smaller compared to the actualy number of flu cases in the community. But nonetheless, it shows how rapidly the illness is spreading.

Both Rooney and Godsil say the more these flu numbers climb, the more local hospitals will be stretched thin.

They say the benefits of the vaccine far outweighs the risks.

“It may not be 100% effective in keeping you from getting you ill, but it’s extraordinarily effective in keeping you alive and out of the hospital so that’s a very good reason to get the vaccine,” Rooney adds.

