Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild Christmas weekend, a chill next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers are possible this evening as cooler air works in for the weekend... we’ll see our best chances after 8 PM, those clear after midnight.

Christmas Eve forecast (wowt)

Cooler air slowly builds in for the weekend but it’ll still be mild! Plan on a ton of sunshine Christmas Day with a warm up to 50 for the mid afternoon. Slightly cooler in the mid to upper 40s Sunday with the chance of a stray evening shower.

Saturday planner (wowt)

We’ll stay mild through Sunday before we begin to cool... Sunday could bring a few scattered nighttime rain showers with highs in the upper-40s. We’ll gradually cool into Tuesday with a drop to the mid 30s.

5 Day Forecast (wowt)

You’ll notice the chill by next Wednesday as highs fall to the 20s! The arrival of the chilly air could spark some rain/snow showers on Tuesday but still no promise of any major systems in sight through the end of 2021... but we’ll keep an eye on New Year’s Eve and Day for the potential for something to develop.

Chilly next week (wowt)

