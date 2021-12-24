Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Concordia’s Karsten Mathsen

Karsten Mathsen from Concordia
Karsten Mathsen from Concordia(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a lot of kids who have embraced a team-first philosophy, what makes Karsten Mathsen different is his ability to do that and score. It’s harder for someone in his position to make his teammates the top priority when he has the ability to score 27 points against the top team in Class B. That happened when Concordia, a Class C-1 team, played Roncalli.

Mathsen is also very humble, with the 27 point performance now on his resume he says he’ll probably end up averaging 15 or 16 points a game this season because he will have teammates who will heat up. He will feed them when it happens. In these situations, some people would instead use that 27 to create the illusion that’s the new normal. Karsten has been around as a varsity four-year starter and his experience might play a role into realistic expectations and work ethic.

Concordia finished third in the state last year and they are chasing the top spot this season.

