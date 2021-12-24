Holiday homecoming: 45 troops make it home to Nebraska in time to celebrate Christmas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An emotional homecoming for troops returning home to Nebraska after a deployment in the Middle East: 45 members of the Nebraska Army National Guard are now home for the holidays.

It’s an embrace months in the making — the first time Jen Donahue has seen her son since February.

The lead up to that hug was filled with emotion.

“I’m going to cry,” Jen Donahue told 6 News.

Collin Donahue has spent the past 10 months in Jordan serving as a military police officer protecting a joint military base — his first deployment. His family has never gone this long without seeing him.

“It’s been strange. It’s been strange. It feels like he’s been gone forever,” Jen Donahue said.

As soon as Collin rounded the corner at the terminal, his family couldn’t wait another second.

First up: Collin’s girlfriend, Nachia. Then one by one, each loved one waited for their hug, and each hug meant the world to Collin.

“Just relief,” he said. “Like all the weight had been taken off my shoulders. Now I’m surrounded by family and loved ones and there’s no better feeling than that.”

It’s a moment that almost didn’t happen.

The group of 45 soldiers was scheduled to stay in the Middle East for a few more weeks, but they were able to complete their mission and — with some help from the military — make it home for Christmas, making the holidays all the merrier.

“There’s no place like home and there’s no place like home for Christmas,” Colin Donahue said.

The Nebraska National Guard says they plan to have a welcome home party for all 45 troops that are now home once they get settled in.

