Woman sent to hospital in critical condition after reported shooting in South Omaha area

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News was at the scene of a reported shooting in the South Omaha area Wednesday night.

Omaha Police tells 6 News there was a reported shooting at South 37th & P Street around 9 p.m., but when they arrived, officers found no shooting scene and no victims.

Shortly after the call, police say a victim and two others arrived at Fire Station #31 on South 25th and L streets several blocks away.

The passengers in the car told officers that a black car began shooting at them while they were passing through the intersection.

Police tell 6 News a woman in the backseat of the car was hit by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries shortly after arriving at the fire station.

OPD says there are no suspects at this time, but believes the incident was targeted. They say there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

