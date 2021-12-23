Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Very warm leading into Christmas. Rain more likely than snow.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slightly warmer weather out the door today will turn into a very pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll be able to warm even with high clouds increasing as the day goes along.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Light west winds will become south later today but won’t be that strong. Only about 5-15 mph.

Even warmer weather is likely on Christmas Eve! Highs in the lower 60s are likely with periods of sun and clouds. The wind won’t be all that strong either. The record high is 68 degrees set in 1889 on Christmas Eve.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Shower potential is increasing a bit overnight Friday night into Christmas morning. Showers are possible after 10pm and could continue on and off into Christmas morning. Temperatures should stay warm enough overnight that we won’t have to worry about any freezing or frozen precipitation falling. Temperatures will fall to near 30 degrees after the rain moves out early Christmas morning though.

Friday Night Rain (WOWT)

Overall I expect rain totals to stay below 0.25″ out of this round of precipitation. Then the rest of Christmas day will be cooler but still about 10 degrees above average with some sunshine.

Colder air is lurking for sometime next week. Right now it appears that Wednesday will be first day of any big plunge of cold air but just how long it hangs around is uncertain. Overall don’t expect this mild air to stick around into the new year.

