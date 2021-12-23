Advertisement

Omaha girl dies after shooting

By Kevin Westhues
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police confirmed Thursday morning that a 14-year-old girl died after being shot Wednesday night.

They believe after Isabella Santiago was shot at 37th and P streets around 9 p.m., someone drove her to an Omaha Fire Station near 25th and L streets to seek help.

Isabella was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to call the Omaha Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656, Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or leave a tip on the Omaha Crime Stoppers website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

