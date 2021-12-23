Omaha ATF offering reward for help finding federal fugitive

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The local field office for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Thursday it is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of a man with outstanding state and federal arrest warrants.

According to a release from the Omaha ATF office, authorities believe Marcquece Petties, who has numerous felony arrests and convictions, is on the run and is armed and dangerous. The 33-year-old is described as 5-feet-8 weighing about 185 pounds.

“If he is seen, authorities advise that he not be approached, but 911 should be called immediately,” the release states.

The U.S. District Court in Nebraska issued a warrant for Petties on Dec. 15 for violations of federal firearms laws. He also has a state warrant for violating the terms of a pre-trial release agreement.

Anyone with information about Petties’ whereabouts is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or submit a tip — which can be anonymous — via the Omaha Crime Stoppers website or the P3 Tips mobile app.

