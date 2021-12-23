Nebraska health expert compares at-home, lab COVID tests

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “Testing has been a sore topic through the United States since the earliest days of the pandemic,” said Dr. Mark Rupp.

With the omicron variant focused and growing quickly here, Dr. Mark Rupp, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Nebraska Medicine points to testing as one of the important ingredients to getting on top of the pandemic.

“For a test to be useful, you really need to get results within hours or a day or so,” said Rupp.

The federal government is making 500 million at-home test kits available in January. 6 News wanted to check on the reliability of these at-home tests.

“Right now with the pervasiveness of disease is quite high in the community, I would suggest that these tests are quite useful,” said Rupp.

While a false positive or false negative can happen, experts say to take another at-home test the following day for clarity.

Dr. Rupp says that can offer some peace of mind for holiday get-togethers.

“We take ourselves out of the mix at any sign of illness, that we use the tests we’re talking about and that we go back to the non-pharmacologicals,” said Rupp.

Meaning avoiding risks as best we can so avoiding crowds and masks indoors when around others. Today we learned the Douglas County Health Department has a limited number of home test kids available for those in the county who cannot get to a regular lab for a test.

However, they’re reserved for those who are homebound or too sick to leave the home to get themselves or a family member tested.

The tests are only for those with known exposure or COVID symptoms. If you’d like to request one, call the Douglas County Health Department at 402-444-3400.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.