Iowa woman held on bond after deputies find meth in car search
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BARLETT, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 29-year-old woman from Sidney with an active warrant Tuesday.
The active warrant for Ambriea Chandler was in relation to a stolen cell phone at a business in Sidney on Dec. 9, according to the release. A K-9 unit stopped a 1994 Honda Civic driven by Chandler near Bartlett at the intersection of Waubonsie Ave and Bluff Road.
There was a search with a K-9 during the arrest and authorities say they found methamphetamine. They also say Chandler is held on a $2,000 bond at Fremont County Jail.
