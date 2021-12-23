Iowa woman held on bond after deputies find meth in car search

BARLETT, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 29-year-old woman from Sidney with an active warrant Tuesday.

The active warrant for Ambriea Chandler was in relation to a stolen cell phone at a business in Sidney on Dec. 9, according to the release. A K-9 unit stopped a 1994 Honda Civic driven by Chandler near Bartlett at the intersection of Waubonsie Ave and Bluff Road.

There was a search with a K-9 during the arrest and authorities say they found methamphetamine. They also say Chandler is held on a $2,000 bond at Fremont County Jail.

