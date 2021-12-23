Huskers volleyball promote Kelly Hunter to full-time assistant coach

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kelly Hunter is moving from volunteer assistant to full-time assistant coach. This follows two years on staff in multiple roles.

“Kelly has been an important part of Nebraska Volleyball for eight years, and we’re happy to announce her promotion to a full-time assistant coach on our staff,” John Cook said. “She is one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around, and she knows what it takes to be a national champion, which only benefits our student-athletes.

Out of Papillion, Kelly won two national championships as a Nebraska player, she was also a three-time captain.

“I am beyond thrilled to begin my full-time coaching career at Nebraska,” Hunter said. “There is no greater dream than to coach for my alma mater and remain a part of Husker Nation. “I would like to thank Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts and Chancellor Ronnie Green for the opportunity, as well as Coach Cook for always believing in me. This program sets the standard for hard work and success, and I am thankful to be a part of such an amazing culture. I am humbled and excited for the future.”

Hunter also has a very impressive record in the NCAA Tournament, she was 16-1. Hunter earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Nebraska.

