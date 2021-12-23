Former Bellevue elementary school security guard arrested for alleged sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old former security guard at Pawnee Elementary School in Bellevue has been booked into Sarpy County Jail Tuesday for his alleged role in a sexual assault of a child.

Bellevue Police tells 6 On Your Side Carlos Ramirez has been arrested for first-degree sexual assault of a child and third-degree sexual assault of a child.

Detectives discovered through investigation that the victim and Ramirez entered a portable classroom on December 10, 2021, at approximately 3:45 p.m, according to the release. Authorities believe the sexual assault happened inside the portable classroom.

A Pawnee Elementary School staff member reached out to BPD Tuesday to report the alleged sexual assault of a child after “getting information from students of an OPS security guard having sexual contact with a student, minor, on school property.”

BREAKING: The former employee is 23-year-old Carlos Ramirez. He was arrested and booked into Sarpy County jail for 1st & 3rd degree sexual assault of a child and sexual abuse by a school employee. Details tonight at 10pm on @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/HX2UkAmvzY — Lauren Melendez (@LMelendezNews) December 23, 2021

Below is part of the letter shared with 6 News from a parent at the elementary school.

Dear Pawnee Elementary Staff and Families: We are writing to share that law enforcement has arrested a former school staff member for sexual assault of a child. Safety is always our top priority. The staff member was placed on leave immediately after we learned about the allegation. The individual is no longer employed by our district. We have actively cooperated with our law enforcement partners throughout their investigation. We take this most seriously. This investigation is ongoing, and the information we can at this time is limited.

