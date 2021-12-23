Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild through Christmas with a chill in sight

By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warm up continues through Friday! High temperatures climb to the low 60s under a strong ridge of high pressure. By Friday evening a cold front will be making its way in... this opens the door for showers Friday evening into early Christmas morning.

A cold front drops in for Christmas Day... while this may spark the chance for a few mixed showers late Friday night into early Saturday it only brings a cool down into the 40s... it’ll still be a fairly mild and quiet day for holiday plans.

Christmas Day
Christmas Day(wowt)

We’ll stay mild through Sunday before we begin to cool... Sunday could bring a few scattered nighttime rain showers with highs in the upper-40s. We’ll gradually cool into Tuesday with a drop to the mid 30s.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

You’ll notice the chill by next Wednesday as highs fall to the 20s! Still no promise of any major systems in sight through the end of 2021... but we’ll keep an eye on New Year’s Eve and Day for the potential for something to develop.

Chilly next week
Chilly next week(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Werner Enterprises truck travels on Interstate 680 west of Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, May 13,...
FTC penalizes founder of Omaha trucking firm Werner Enterprises
December 21, 2021
Nebraska State Patrol: Late night emergency alert was an error
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit in West Omaha
Pedestrian hit near busy northwest Omaha intersection
Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook
COVID-19 outbreak on Nebraska volleyball team includes Coach Cook
California grandmother waits for furniture after moving to Omaha

Latest News

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
92 Tornadoes Reported From December 15th Outbreak
December tornado outbreak now largest on record for Iowa
Record number of tornadoes in Iowa
Iowa Tornado Record