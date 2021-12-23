Authorities investigating officer-involved incident in south Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are investigating an incident in south Omaha during which an Omaha Police officer fired his weapon.

Omaha Police officers were called to assist with a disturbance at 41st Street and I Avenue at 2:33 p.m.

OPD Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez said a man armed with a knife was “involved in a disturbance” with a woman, that a responding officer fired his weapon. The man and the woman were transported from the scene; one had serious injuries, but neither were believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, Gonzalez said.

The officer-involved shooting investigation team was looking into the incident and more information would be provided as it becomes available, Gonzalez said.

