19-year-old arrested after high-speed chase with Nebraska State Patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old Omaha man overnight after a short high-speed pursuit that topped 110 miles per hour before the driver lost control and crashed.

Chase Groves was taken into custody without further incident after he fled an NSP traffic stop, led a trooper on a chase exceeding 110 miles per hour, and crashed near the L Street interchange along westbound Interstate 80.

According to the NSP, an Acura sedan was initially caught traveling at more than 100 miles per hour at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 80 near 84th Street. But as the trooper initiated a traffic stop, approaching the vehicle and attempting to make contact with the driver, he fled, the release states.

Another trooper pursued Groves, reaching speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour before the Acura lost control and crashed near the interchange.

“No other vehicles were involved in the crash,” the NSP release states.

Groves was treated for minor injuries at CHI-Bergan Mercy hospital before he was booked into the Douglas County Jail. He faces charges of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

