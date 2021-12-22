Advertisement

White House: Biden negative for COVID-19 after close contact

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19, the White House said Wednesday.

“This morning, President Biden received a PCR test and the test result was negative,” the White House press office said in a statement emailed to reporters, referring to a sensitive test used to detect the presence of coronavirus.

Biden had close contact on Air Force One last Friday with a staff member who later tested positive for the coronavirus and showed signs of COVID-19, the White House said.

That led to the further testing for the 79-year-old president, who is regularly tested for the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden had had two negative tests since Sunday, and would be tested again on Wednesday.

That’s the test result that came back negative.

Psaki said the staff member spent about 30 minutes around the president on the flight from Orangeburg, South Carolina, to Philadelphia, last Friday.

She said the staffer is fully vaccinated, had received a booster shot and had tested negative before boarding Air Force One.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Dec. 21 COVID-19 update: Omicron variant found in Douglas County
500 animals removed from Papillion home
Wallet thief hits small businesses in Omaha metro
December 21, 2021
Nebraska State Patrol: Late night emergency alert was an error
Omaha business owner in snow removal frustrated over lack of snow

Latest News

This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert
ASPCA took 32 cats that were in Kentucky shelters before the tornado hit to help free up...
Wisconsin Humane Society welcomes 32 cats rescued from Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment