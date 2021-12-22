Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Very mild leading up to Christmas. Cold air not too far away.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures this morning are very similar to what you’ve walked out the door to each morning so far this week. Yes, it is chilly but we’ll be able to warm up quite a bit this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 50s for many of us by mid afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Southwest wind gusts will help us warm some too. They’ll be strongest around midday with some gusts to near 30 mph likely.

Wednesday Gusts (WOWT)

Warming temperatures will continue through the rest of the week leading up to Christmas. Highs will push 60 degrees by Christmas Eve.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There is a small chance of a shower Christmas Eve night as Santa is making his rounds. That chance will stick around overnight but should stay mainly rain perhaps switching to a light mix by early Christmas morning. This won’t be a White Christmas but there may be a little wintry precipitation to start the day. Then clearing takes place and we warm into the 40s.

Friday Night (WOWT)

I’m also alerting you to some colder air may be set to break loose by the end of next week leading into the new year. Highs in the 20s look very likely to round out the year.

Cold Air (WOWT)

